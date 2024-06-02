Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,536 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $80,423,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.5 %

WING opened at $368.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.72. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

