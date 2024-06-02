Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $483,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $228,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.