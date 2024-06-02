Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.91 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

