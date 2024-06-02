Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,041 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,036,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

