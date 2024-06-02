Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRAM. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $100,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,502 shares of company stock valued at $599,237. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

