Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $28.82 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $28.82 or 0.00042586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $164.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,701.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.97 or 0.00673730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00122274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00064220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00089217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,356,297 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

