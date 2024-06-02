Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.78 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

