Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 19,870,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,947,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,710. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
