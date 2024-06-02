Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 19,870,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,947,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,710. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

