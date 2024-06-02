Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.54.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at C$29.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

