Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

