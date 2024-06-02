EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQT. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

