EOS Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $95.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001186 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

