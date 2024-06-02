EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. 4,082,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

