Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Entergy Trading Up 4.4 %

ETR stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 3,106,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

