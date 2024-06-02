ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
ENEOS Stock Performance
JXHLY remained flat at C$9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.65. ENEOS has a 12-month low of C$6.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.80.
ENEOS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENEOS
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.