Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,358,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.