Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Elme Communities stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.87. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.19.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
