Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELEV

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $4.02 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,968,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.