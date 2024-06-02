Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.23.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $538.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day moving average of $500.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

