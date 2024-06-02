Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.15. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,376 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EKSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

