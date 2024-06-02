Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 102,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

EVN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 74,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,852. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.