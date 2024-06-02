Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

