Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

