Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,587 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2,082.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624,590 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $24.69. 2,107,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

