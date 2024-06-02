Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,392,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. 3,423,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,163. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

