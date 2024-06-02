Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,440 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

