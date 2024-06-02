Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 597,005 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,005 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

