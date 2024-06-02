Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $42,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,889. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,929 shares of company stock worth $12,857,769. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

