Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,167 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Match Group worth $57,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 586,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 6,347,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,721. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

