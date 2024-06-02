Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $222,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 1,167,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,857. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

