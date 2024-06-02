Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 644,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,828. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

