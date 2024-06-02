Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 27,039,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,345,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

