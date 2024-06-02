Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $109,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 690,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,343,000 after buying an additional 86,761 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

IT traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $419.67. 749,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

