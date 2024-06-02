Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 285,485 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Antero Resources worth $75,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22,993.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 408,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 3,733,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,445. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.15 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

