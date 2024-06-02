Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of PTC worth $134,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

