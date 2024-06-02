Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

SSD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,617. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

