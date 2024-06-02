Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $70.26 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

AZO stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,769.94. 161,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,501. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,968.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,832.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,066.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

