Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Merit Medical Systems worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

