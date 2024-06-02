Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,697,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 230,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,976,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,679. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

