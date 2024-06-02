Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,184. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.