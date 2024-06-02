Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $175.02 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $175,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 998,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,899,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. 3,204,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,815. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

