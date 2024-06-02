Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,276 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alkermes worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,162,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alkermes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 188,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 3,159,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

