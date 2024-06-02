Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $141.18 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $141,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 2,167,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

