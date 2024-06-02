Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $102.73 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Axon Enterprise worth $102,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock worth $27,404,929. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.67. The stock had a trading volume of 731,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,408. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

