Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 188.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Celsius makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $161,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. 3,055,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

