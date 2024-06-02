Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 87,113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $121,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

UNP traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.