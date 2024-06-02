Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,644 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Innospec worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

