Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 424,831 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Lincoln Electric worth $95,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

LECO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.36. 673,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

