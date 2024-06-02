Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,883 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of nCino worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.