Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,375 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Chord Energy worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Chord Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 212,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.41. 5,195,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

